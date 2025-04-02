Healthcare Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

Alphabet, Oracle, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare industry, including sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and healthcare services. These stocks offer investors exposure to innovations in medical treatments and technologies and are often seen as defensive investments during economic downturns due to the essential nature of healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,950,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318,333. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. 5,699,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $154.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading