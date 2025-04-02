Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

