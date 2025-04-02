Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 9,609 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SSR Mining worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 497,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.