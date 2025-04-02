Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 4,966 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after buying an additional 337,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,457,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

