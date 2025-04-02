Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 10,876 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

