Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,632,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after buying an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after buying an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 543,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Amdocs stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

