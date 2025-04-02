Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $14,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.9 %

VST stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

