Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

SPLG opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

