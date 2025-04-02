Head to Head Review: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -38.46% -16.40% -5.33% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $505.52 million 1.53 -$194.44 million ($1.14) -3.91 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

