Head to Head Review: Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 1.38% 2.62% 1.09% Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.26%. Brand Engagement Network has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,669.91%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Creative Realities.

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Brand Engagement Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $50.85 million 0.40 -$2.94 million ($0.33) -5.91 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 377.53 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Brand Engagement Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

