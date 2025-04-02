HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,896 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HDFC Bank by 105.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.