HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

