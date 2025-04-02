HC Wainwright Has Weak Outlook for TSE:MSL FY2025 Earnings

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Merus Labs International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Merus Labs International alerts:

Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.