HC Wainwright Forecasts Shattuck Labs Q1 Earnings

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 11.0 %

STTK stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

