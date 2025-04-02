HC Wainwright Forecasts Nkarta’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,689.80. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 442,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 252.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 761,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

