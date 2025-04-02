Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.48. 1,601,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,176,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1245 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

