Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Gulf Island Fabrication accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 5.99% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 51,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 3.6 %

GIFI stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

(Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.