Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apr 2nd, 2025

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 51,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

