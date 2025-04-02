Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.77. 28,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 157,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,575,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

