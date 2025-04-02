Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
