Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,902.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 454,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 431,800 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

