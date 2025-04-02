GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 3.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 218,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

