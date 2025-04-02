Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

