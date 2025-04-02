Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 348687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 112.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

