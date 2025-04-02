Groupama Asset Managment Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

