Groupama Asset Managment Sells 12,872 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 37.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,933,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.