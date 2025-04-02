Groupama Asset Managment Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

