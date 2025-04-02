Groupama Asset Managment Has $4.14 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.