Groupama Asset Managment Has $3.44 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $269.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.03 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.