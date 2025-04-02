Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 571 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,498,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.