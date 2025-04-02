Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,952.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

