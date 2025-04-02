Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,952.0 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
