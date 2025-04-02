Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471,631 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.01% of Graphic Packaging worth $245,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

