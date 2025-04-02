Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.33 on April 7th

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.82.
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
