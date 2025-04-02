GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.22). GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

