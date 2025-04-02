GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.8 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $21.85 on Wednesday. GMO internet group has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

