GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.8 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $21.85 on Wednesday. GMO internet group has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.
GMO internet group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.