GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth $8,361,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 120,960 shares during the period. Shade Tree Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,275,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 2.5 %

GFS stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

