Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.40. 35,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 10,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

