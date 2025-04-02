Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.07. 54,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 32,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

