Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of -323.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

