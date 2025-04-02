Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,954,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

Glencore Trading Down 0.5 %

GLCNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. Glencore has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.