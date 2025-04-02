Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,954,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.
Glencore Trading Down 0.5 %
GLCNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. Glencore has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.
Glencore Company Profile
