Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 408,677 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Copart worth $1,097,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Copart stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.