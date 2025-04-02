Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Billion Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of The Cigna Group worth $1,640,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $330.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.00. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

