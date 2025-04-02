Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 281,704 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,508,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DLR opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

