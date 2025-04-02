Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,005 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Marvell Technology worth $1,263,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,121.35. This represents a 13.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.