Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Up 34.5% in March

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 900,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 1 year low of $138.86 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,799.50. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

