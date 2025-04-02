G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $12.50 Per Share

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 12.50 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 25.0% increase from G City’s previous dividend of $10.00.
G City Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GZTGF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. G City has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
G City Company Profile
