FY2027 EPS Estimates for Journey Medical Cut by B. Riley

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Journey Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Journey Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Journey Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Journey Medical has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,674.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,052,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,614.18. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 105,831 shares of company stock valued at $536,622 in the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Journey Medical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Journey Medical by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

