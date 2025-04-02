FY2025 EPS Estimates for WNS Boosted by Barrington Research

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for WNS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%.
WNS stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in WNS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
