FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PAAS Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Keen forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,385,000 after acquiring an additional 221,561 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,848,000 after purchasing an additional 584,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 486,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after buying an additional 494,133 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

