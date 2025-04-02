FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1138645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 5,651.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 564,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.