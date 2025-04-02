FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1138645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
The stock has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
