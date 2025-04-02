Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 82,524 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,524 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.03% of Planet Fitness worth $169,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

